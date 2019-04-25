Blank Ali Ali song: Akshay Kumar grabs eyeballs with his cameo performance

bollywood

The Ali Ali song features Akshay Kumar standing on a raised platform, raising his hands in the name of the lord, amidst a mass of people

A still from the song Ali Ali

Akshay Kumar is all set to grab eyeballs with his cameo performance in the song 'Ali Ali' from the movie Blank. The actor dropped the song today on his Twitter handle. The song eulogising the supreme lord starts with mellow music. The song features Akshay Kumar standing on a raised platform, raising his hands in the name of the lord, amidst a mass of people.

Ali Ali features Akshay Kumar with the lead, Karan Kapadia, where the two can be seen dressed in ritzy clothing. The sets are dramatic and stirring. Towards the end, the song features Akshay and Karan standing between a slew of people dressed in harems, open jackets, and turbans.

Watch the video of Ali Ali here:

The song has been penned by Arko and Adeip Singh and sung by B Praak and Arko.

Akshay shared the song through his twitter handle and captioned, "The message is loud, and clear to the supreme being who will save us from all evil in the end. Song OUT NOW!"

Blank stars Sunny Deol and newcomer Karan Kapadia in the lead. The film is being helmed by Behzad Khambata. The film will be hitting the theatres on May 3, 2019.

Also read: Karan Kapadia: Blank has become big due to Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates