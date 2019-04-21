Blank director Behzad Khambata: Sunny Deol was the only choice

bollywood

Debutant director Behzad Khambata says actor Sunny Deol was his first and only choice for action-thriller Blank

Sunny Deol

Debutant director Behzad Khambata says actor Sunny Deol was his first and only choice for action-thriller Blank. Behzad said in an interview that directing Sunny in his first film was a dream come true moment for him but he was never sure that the veteran actor would say yes to it.

"While we started writing the story and the moment we were building the character of ATS chief we felt someone like Sunny Deol only could have done it. But we did not expect he will be part of the film," Behzad told PTI. It was through director Anthony D'Souza of Azhar fame that Behzad got to meet and narrate the story of Blank to Deol.

"Tony sir had already discussed the idea of the film with him (Deol) and he had liked it. So there was less convincing. But I was scared to meet Sunny sir initially. He is my idol. So to have him as my first hero was a dream come true."

Blank follows the story of a suicide bomber (Karan Kapadia), who loses his memory and has a bomb attached to his heart. It is up to the police officers to prevent the bomb from exploding. Sunny plays the role of an ATS Chief.

"He is phenomenal in roles like these. The pitch, the body language and the expression that he gives completely goes with the personality of a cop," Behzad says, adding he even got to witness the mass fan following that Deol enjoys even today while shooting in the outskirts of Mumbai.

"There is pressure to direct him. We were shooting outside Mumbai and we couldn't shoot as a lot of people had gathered to see him. One can't take away the super stardom away from him."

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is Bollywood ready. The actress' nephew's film has been titled, Blank and is all set to release on May 3, 2019. The film also features Sunny Deol in a pivotal role. Karan Kapadia is the son of Dimple's late sister, Simple Kapadia. Karan learnt martial arts and horseriding as prep for the action thriller.

Carnival Motion Pictures and Ease My Trip present, an Echelon Production, produced by Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Mr. Nishant Pitti, Mr. Vishal Rana, Mr. Tony D'souza and & Pictures, Blank starring Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in lead roles, directed by Behzad Khambata is all set to release on 3rd May 2019 and is a Panorama Studios Distribution nationwide release.

