Karan Kapadia launches Warning Nahi Dunga song from Blank at Radio City

bollywood

The team exclusively launched the song Warning Nahi Dunga on Radio City with RJ Salil and Archana on their show Kasa Kai Mumbai.

Karan Kapadia

Radio City Mumbai studio was graced by the presence of actor Karan Kapadia and Director Behzad Khambata of the upcoming movie Blank. The team exclusively launched the song 'Warning Nahi Dunga on Radio City with RJ Salil and Archana on their show Kasa Kai Mumbai.

The song is composed by Raghav Sachar, sung by Amit Mishra, Rap by Enbee and lyrics by Kumar. The movie also stars superstar, Sunny Deol, Ishita Dutta, Karanvir Sharma, Jameel Khan. Blank is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2019.

Also Read: Karan Kapadia's Bollywood debut poster - Blank is out!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates