Akshay Kumar shoots special song for brother-in-law Karan Kapadia's film, Blank

Karan Kapadia's debut film, Blank has a special song, which has brother-in-law Akshay Kumar. The song is said to be high-on-energy

Akshay Kumar and Karan Kapadia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/karankapadiaofficial.

Dimple Kapadia's nephew, Karan Kapadia is all set to enter the film industry with his debut film, Blank. The debutant is the son of veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's late sister, Simple Kapadia. The trailer of this film, Blank was out a week ago.

Karan Kapadia had earlier announced that the film has a special surprise. On Tuesday morning, Karan revealed the surprise through his Instagram account. Akshay Kumar, who is Karan Kapadia's brother-in-law (Twinkle Khanna's cousin) agreed on doing a special song for Blank. Excited about the same, Karan shared a picture of the two on Instagram and wrote: "ARE YOU READY ?? Like I said, something special coming soon [sic]"

Belonging to the film industry, there was a question of him being the product of nepotism. Talking to mid-day about his debut vehicle, Karan Kapadia said that he bagged the film on his own merit, and didn't seek anyone's advice for it.

"I've never used my extended family's surname to bag a meeting. I decided to sign this film and then, told my folks about it. I didn't specifically go to Akshay sir to seek his advice. My family was happy that the entire process happened organically," says the youngster.

Karan Kapadia had an assistant director on Akshay Kumar's film Boss (2013) to learn the nuances of working on a film.

Blank is an action-thriller and has Sunny Deol in a pivotal role in the film. Talking about working with Sunny, he had said, "He considers himself fortunate to share screen space with Sunny Deol, a close friend of his mother Simple Kapadia. "My mother was his costume designer for over a decade, and as a kid, I would often visit his sets. So, I was nervous about being in front of the camera with him. But after the first shot, I was at ease."

