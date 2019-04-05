Simple Kapadia's son Karan on his Bollywood debut: Didn't go to Akshay sir to seek his advice

bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kapadia, nephew to Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar's brother-in-law, on foraying into Bollywood on his own merit

Karan Kapadia. Pic/Instagram

At a time when nepotism continues to be a subject of debate in the industry, another star kid, Karan Kapadia, makes his debut with the thriller, Blank. However, the newbie - nephew to Dimple Kapadia and Akshay Kumar's brother-in-law - asserts that he bagged his launch vehicle on his own merit.



Akshay Kumar

"I've never used my extended family's surname to bag a meeting. I decided to sign this film and then, told my folks about it. I didn't specifically go to Akshay sir to seek his advice. My family was happy that the entire process happened organically," says the youngster.

Also Read: Aarav Bhatia sports turban, parties with Twinkle Khanna's cousin Karan Kapadia



Simple Kapadia appeared as an actor in several films, including Anurodh (1977), before turning costume designer

Kapadia served as an assistant director on Kumar's film Boss (2013) to learn the nitty-gritty of the job. "It gave me the privilege to watch seasoned actors at their job, which helped a lot, since this craft is a lot about observation. I didn't ask him questions about the craft because his approach would be different from mine."

He considers himself fortunate to share screen space with Sunny Deol, a close friend of his mother Simple Kapadia. "My mother was his costume designer for over a decade, and as a kid, I would often visit his sets. So, I was nervous being in front of the camera with him. But after the first shot, I was at ease."

Also Read: Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in one frame

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates