Blast From The Past: Hrithik Roshan gets overwhelmed after seeing his picture from the sets of Fiza

It seems Hrithik Roshan was always destined to be a Superstar. They call him the last Superstar of Hindi Cinema. And even before the release of his blockbuster debut, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, he was working on films like Mission Kashmir, Yaadein, and Fiza. Talking of this film that was made by film critic turned filmmaker Khalid Mohamed, it showed a very different side of the star and was just his second film.

Instead of tapping into his aura and smoldering persona, the filmmaker portrayed his human and vulnerable side, thus proving he not only has a solid screen presence but the ability to emote too. Sharing an unseen picture from the sets of the film, Mohamed showed all of us a very young Hrithik Roshan and the actor was truly overwhelmed seeing it.

First, take a look at the picture:

PIYA HAJI ALI.. was first day of shoot with HRITHIK ROSHAN as AMAAN in FIZA, now streaming on NETFLIX. Do have a look. pic.twitter.com/5LoaGitb7J — khalid mohamed (@Jhajhajha) April 26, 2020

And this is what Roshan tweeted to him- "Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set." (sic) Have a look right here:

Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

Fiza will be completing 2 decades this year and still remains of his most nuanced performances as an actor. And of course, Karisma Kapoor’s best till date!

