The horrifying Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, 2025 was a tragedy that shook the world. With the incident taking over 260 lives and leaving several injured, various forces and teams worked day and night to provide relief amid the devastation.

Among the many teams responding to the tragedy, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) played a crucial role in recovering the deceased and rescuing the injured from the site.

As reported by ANI, Sheetal Gurjar, SDRF-ASP and nodal officer for the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), highlighted the bravery of rescue personnel from the SDRF, who entered the hostel building with oxygen masks. Gurjar further said that the personnel went inside with wet cloths wrapped around their hands to evacuate those burnt in the incident.

Speaking to ANI, the SDRF-ASP also mentioned that they received all the tools necessary to carry out the rescue operations.

Adding to his statements, he said, "SDRF played a significant role in evacuating those trapped inside the building. We went inside with oxygen masks. The hands and feet of many were burnt, but to rescue them, we tied wet cloths around our hands to lift their bodies. We received 20–30 extra ambulances within just half an hour."

On Thursday, 12 June, the London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed into a hostel complex shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Gurjar, the SDRF-ASP, stated that it was extremely risky for them to carry out the rescue operations at the time of impact. He further said that the temperature at the site remained very high even hours after the incident near Meghani Nagar in Ahmedabad.

He also said, "At that time, it was very risky to go inside and carry out the rescue operations as the temperature was very high." The fire department made arrangements for our team to enter the building. We evacuated the civilians and students inside the hostel. The injured were immediately rushed to hospital... All the senior officials were in touch with us. We recovered the bodies of all the victims.”

He added that safeguarding civilians and preventing further harm remained the SDRF's primary concern, and assured that their team would respond with full intensity whenever and wherever required.

Sheetal Gurjar concluded by stating, "Seventy to eighty per cent of the operations were carried out by the SDRF... We also aim to secure the area to ensure that no further damage occurs."

(With ANI Inputs)