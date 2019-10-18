Blast from the Past: When Akshay Kumar tried to hook up Riteish Deshmukh with Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar is a big prankster, and all his co-stars have spoken about it. The latest one to join the list is Riteish Deshmukh, who has worked with him multiple times over the years. Recently, the entire cast of Housefull 4 came on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film and while interacting with the host, Kapil Sharma, Deshmukh made a shocking yet amusing revelation about Kumar.

This is what he said, "While we were shooting for Heyy Babyy, Akshay secretly took my phone and texted Vidya Balan, saying 'I love you muah, muah, muah'. The funny part was that Vidya replied back writing Muaaa Muaaa Muaaa (kisses) (laughs). When I saw the message, I was taken aback, wondering why Vidya sent the message to me, without knowing a message had gone to her from my phone. It was later that I figured that both our phones were with Akshay! He always plays pranks with all of us."

And Kumar had this to say about his prank, "It's fun playing pranks." Given Housefull 4 is a comedy; the actors are keeping their mood during the promotions equally maddening and filled with mayhem. On October 16, the principal characters travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by a special Housefull 4 train destined for the promotions. It was a rather unique way to market a film, something is never seen before.

It has been described as the first reincarnation comedy of India and the makers have reportedly spent a major chunk on the visual effects to give the film a grand look. Given the success of the first three films in the franchise, Housefull 4 also promises to be a success. What makes this a lot more interesting is that every actor has a double role, one belongs to 2019, and the other to 1419, as you may have seen in the trailer.

On the work front, Kumar continues to dabble with multiple films simultaneously, and next year would be no exception. He'll end the year with Good Newwz, and give his fans Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey In 2020. Deshmukh, on the other hand, will be seen in Marjaavaan and Baaghi 3, and Balan in Shakuntala Devi.

