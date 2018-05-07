Blast in Afghan voter registration booth kills 12, injures 33

Bomb placed in tent being used to register voters on the grounds of a mosque in Khost; toll likely to rise



A wounded man lays on a trolley as others rush him to a hospital following the blast. Pic/AFP

A blast at a voter registration centre in Afghanistan's restive east yesterday killed or wounded at least 30 people, officials said. The bomb had been placed in a tent being used to register voters on the grounds of a mosque, said Khost provincial police chief Abdul Hanan Zadran.

"A crowd of people who had come out of the mosque had gathered to register" when the blast took place, he said, putting the casualty toll at "about 30". But provincial deputy director of public health Gul Mohammad Mangal said at least 12 people had been killed and 33 wounded in the explosion. Hel warned the toll could rise, with several of the wounded in a critical condition. "Ambulances are still bringing more people," he added.

The latest assault is likely to deter more people from signing up for the long-delayed parliamentary and district council elections scheduled for October 20.

