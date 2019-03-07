Blasts near venue of major political gathering in Kabul

international

The attack took place at a commemoration ceremony of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a former jihadi leader in PD 13 area in the western part of the city, according to Afghan media reports.

Representational image

Kabul: A major political gathering in Kabul came under an attack on Thursday, with explosions being heard at the venue. The attack took place at a commemoration ceremony of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a former jihadi leader in PD 13 area in the western part of the city, according to Afghan media reports.

Afghanistan's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah confirmed that an explosion took place close to the ceremony, TOLO news reported. Mohammad Mohaqiq, second deputy chief executive, confirmed that mortars were shelling close to the gathering. A spokesperson for the interior ministry Nusrat Rahimi confirmed that four mortars were fired from a house on a ceremony, adding there is still no clear information about casualties yet. Further details are awaited. The attack in the Afghan capital comes a day after sixteen people were killed and nine wounded when unidentified gunmen attacked a private construction company in Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever