IPL 2019: Blind association chief delighted at BCCI's directive to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president GK Mahantesh has lauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ombudsman DK Jain's decision to direct Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to contribute to his association's fund. On Saturday, Pandya and Rahul were fined Rs 20 lakh each by Jain for making sexist comments on a TV show.

In the order published on the BCCI website, Jain directed the World Cup-bound players to pay a fine of R20 lakh each and that included a payment of Rs 1 lakh each to, "each of the most deserving widows of 10 constables in para-military forces who have lost their lives while on duty, through Bharat Ke Veer App".

Jain also instructed Pandya and Rahul to deposit a sum of Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created by the CABI for the promotion of the game. All payments are to be made within four weeks from the date of the order.

"It is a good sign for blind cricket and a big positive step has been taken by the Indian cricket board. It will spread the message that BCCI is thinking about blind cricket and they are serious about us," Mahantesh told mid-day over the phone from Belgaum on Saturday.

So far, BCCI has given two grants of Rs 24.5 lakh each to the CABI in the last two years, apart from Rs 3 lakh to each player of the 17-member blind World Cup-winning squad (in total Rs 51 lakh) last year.

However, the blind cricket body called for some long-term planning. "We want the BCCI to plan for the betterment of blind cricket and communicate their plans to us especially since we are lacking infrastructure and facilities. I will be meeting Mr Syed Saba Karim [BCCI's General Manager - Cricket Operations] soon and will request him to provide such facilities," he added.

Pandya and Rahul, who played in 45 and 14 ODIs respectively, earlier this month deposed before the Supreme Court-appointed Ombudsman. Both will now represent their country in the World Cup starting May 30 in England and Wales.

