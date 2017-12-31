BMC Chief Ajoy Mehta responsible for Kamala Mills tragedy, say Congress and Shiv Sena

After the incident, Congress and Sena demand BMC chief's resignation



Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta

Usually divided, the Shiv Sena and Congress have been united by fire, it seems. After Friday's inferno in Kamala Mills that claimed 14 lives and left 19 injured, both parties are considering a no-confidence motion against Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

Sena MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant has said the party will file a no-confidence motion against Mehta, holding him responsible for the fire at Trade House building in the mills compound. Sawant said, "The action taken should not be limited to junior officials, but also against those at the helm of affairs."

He has demanded that a high-level probe be initiated to fix responsibility. "Since the commissioner is an IAS officer, the inquiry should be conducted by the state or an agency like the CBI," Sawant said. Echoing similar sentiments, Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam demanded Mehta's resignation. He accused the BJP of pressurising the civic agency to issue licences for eateries that allegedly flouted norms. "Mehta is responsible for this tragedy as department head and should immediately resign from his post," Nirupam stated.

Further slamming the BJP for supporting illegal activities, Nirupam alleged that an MLA from Nagpur, who is close to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, was pressurising the BMC on behalf of restaurateurs and hotel owners. Nirupam expressed concern on whether Fadnavis would take action against an MLA from his party.

BJP spokesperson Shaina NC said, "Unsubstantiated allegations, which are backed by no proof, are not what the BJP subscribes to. The Congress can stoop low to get political brownie points. If they have any proof then they should bring it to the table without indulging in baseless character assassination."

A senior BMC official, alluding to the crackdown on restaurants on Saturday, said, "Taking advantage of the current situation, some are trying to malign the image of the municipal commissioner, as he has refused to bend to pressure. It could be the first time in the history of the corporation that such massive level action has been taken against the people who have violated norms."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go