BMC collects 36,000 kg plastic trash in 25 days; Bandra, Khar top charts

Tribal families in Khambyachapada making paper bags. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Up until April 16, the BMC has managed to collect 36,073 kg of plastic from across the city. And this in less than a month after the introduction of the statewide plastic ban. Data available with mid-day shows that maximum quantity (15,750 kg) was collected from the H-west ward (Bandra, Khar and Santacruz [all west]), followed by 4,697 kg from C ward (Bhuleshwar and Kalbadevi).

According to the data, the 1.1 cubic metre plastic waste containers that were put up at 25 locations across the city collected 1,477 kg, while the dry waste segregation centres netted 34,595 kg.

The BMC plans to increase the numbers of plastic waste containers and also set up segregation centres in municipal markets. The state, on March 23, imposed a statewide ban on the use of plastic carry bags, regardless of their thickness, plastic and thermocol cutlery - plates, cups and spoons - and thermocol decorations. It has set maximum penalty for manufacture or use of banned plastic items at Rs 5,000, and a three-month jail term.



One of the collection containers put up by the civic body

As part of the ban, it has asked plastic bottle manufacturers to set up crushing machines as well as introduce a buy-back mechanism, wherein a consumer will be charged a refundable deposit while buying a plastic bottle, and the same will be returned to him/her once s/he gives back the empty bottle to the retailer.

An official from the Solid Waste Management department said, "The collected plastic will be disposed of with shredding machines. The civic body has also planned to put up machines to crush plastic bottles at several locations. Two demo ones have already been put up near BMC headquarters in CST area. We will start awareness campaigns and request public to give away plastic they might have in their homes."

"The data is encouraging, as in less than a month, 36,000 kg plastic has been collected. The figures will increase after more people find alternatives." Data shows that the third-highest ward in terms of plastic collection is F-south (Parel, Sewri) with 4,415 kg, followed by 3,240 kg in R-central (Borivli). The lowest - 6 kg - was collected in K-west ward (Andheri W, Jogeshwari W), followed by 13 kg in M-east ward (Deonar) and 78 kg in R-north ward (Dahisar).

