Crush plastic waste in recycling units outside BMC and earn cash vouchers
Mumbaikars can now crush plastic waste and beat the middle-of-the-month financial crunch at the same time, thanks to the two new recycling units outside gate number 6 at the BMC headquarters.
Pics/Ashish Raje
Feed your empty plastic bottles into them, and while one of the machines will give you an instant Rs 10 digital voucher, the other will give a Rs 750 cashback if you book flight tickets through PayTM.
