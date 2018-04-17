Crush plastic waste in recycling units outside BMC and earn cash vouchers

Feed your empty plastic bottles into them, and while one of the machines will give you an instant Rs 10 digital voucher, the other will give a Rs 750 cashback if you book flight tickets through PayTM

Mumbaikars can now crush plastic waste and beat the middle-of-the-month financial crunch at the same time, thanks to the two new recycling units outside gate number 6 at the BMC headquarters.



Pics/Ashish Raje

Feed your empty plastic bottles into them, and while one of the machines will give you an instant Rs 10 digital voucher, the other will give a Rs 750 cashback if you book flight tickets through PayTM.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates