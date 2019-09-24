BMC contractor says Shiv Sena leaders threatened him

An engineer appointed by the civic body has alleged that a Shiv Sena corporator from Ghatkopar and the local Shakha Pramukh abused and threatened him over a repair and maintenance work that he has undertaken in the area. Rupesh Ingole last week registered a complaint at the Pant Nagar police station against two local Sena leaders.

According to civic sources, Ingole has been assigned repair and maintenance work in Bhim Nagar and another area of Ghatkopar. But the Sena corporator from ward no 127, Suresh Patil and Shakha Pramukh Sanjay Kadam allegedly abused the contractor asking him to stop work.

Ingole, however, refused to divulge any more information. "Whatever I had to say has been mentioned in the complaint to the police. I had approached the police to file an FIR, but the cops took down an Non Cognisance (NC)," Ingole told mid-day. The repair and maintenance work undertaken by Ingole for the BMC is worth around R1 crore.

Sena members have denied the allegations. Kadam claimed the engineer who got the contract is a Goregaon resident and has no clue about the topography of this area. "This is a hilly area. The contractors usually leave the work incomplete and people walk to the Shakha Pramukh and local corporator with complaints of shoddy work. Hence, I asked the current contractor to not get into this." Corporator Patil said, "Had there been any truth in the case, the police would have registered an FIR instead of an NC."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates