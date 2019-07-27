BMC cracks down on illegal contractors, acts against four

national

Civic body's G North ward office charges four such contractors from Dharavi under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act

Search operations on the day following the Dongri building collapse

In a bid to curb illegal constructions in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now started taking action against contractors involved in such activities. In a first such action, the civic body's G North ward office charged four such contractors under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). It has also asked the Dharavi police station to impose charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act against them so that they can be prevented from jeopardising the life of slum dwellers.

According to the ward officials, the four contractors were involved in illegal constructions in Dharavi area. They would mislead slum dwellers and convince them to buy houses with the assurance that neither the BMC nor police would take action against them. Thus, action was taken against them under section 52/43 of MRTP. The ward officials further said generally repeat offenders, who have been involved in illegal constructions despite several warnings, were charged under the section. These charges also attract a punishment of three months in jail.

The officials added that the contractors were identified during various demolition drives in Dharavi. "With the Dharavi Redevelopment Project in the pipeline, many are paying these contractors in the hope of getting permanent houses. They are risking the lives of many by making them stay in illegal structures which are not constructed following proper procedures," said an official. Speaking to mid-day, Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G North ward, said, "We have written to the police about them. Once they declare them slumlords, appropriate action will be taken. These contractors fool people by making fake promises. We are keeping a close eye on such activities and will continue taking action."

