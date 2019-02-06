BMC cracks down on property tax debtors

national

Following a sharp dip in its property tax collection estimates this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun to crack the whip on defaulters. The National Sports Club in Worli, with pending dues of Rs 66.67 crore towards the civic body, is among the first ones to be hit.

Around 32 other organisations and developers with dues to the tune of Rs 216 crore are on the BMC radar too. The civic body has sent several recovery and reminder notices to these organisations in the past and will now begin sealing or attaching (transfer of property from debtor to creditor by legal process) properties of 25 of these. The remaining seven are likely to see disconnection of water supply.

The 2019-2020 property tax collection is pegged to be R189 crore less than that of 2018-2019 budget estimates, as the BMC has earned merely Rs 3,954 from property tax up to December 2018.

The Assessor and Collector department of BMC has thus appealed to the citizens to pay bills within 90 days of receiving them. "If this is not followed, the BMC officials will have a dialogue with the defaulters, issue a demand letter and send a 21-day notice. If none of this works, then a part of the property will be sealed," said a senior civic official.

