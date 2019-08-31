BMC may copy MMRC's idea to identify faulty bridges

mumbai

Aims at identifying bridges and flyovers across city that need to be repaired

Faced with the task of identifying bridges and flyovers that are in dire need for repairs, the civic body is considering using the devices that the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) employs to check the impact of high-intensity construction work on surrounding structures.

The MMRC is currently using around 20 monitoring devices, such as the vibrometre, to check the intensity of the vibrations caused by blasting operations and heavy drilling, which further helps them measure the impact on adjacent structures. MMRC decided to use the devices after questions were raised on the safety of hundreds of structures due to its underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line.

The Standing Technical Advisory Committee has suggested that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could use the same technology to study the impact of vehicular movement of the bridges and flyovers across the city. The BMC can thus use the data collected from the study to identify faulty bridges.

A senior BMC official said, "During meeting two days back, the STAC members suggested that sensors (devices that record vibration levels) could be a good technology to identify the bridges that need attention." Sanjay Darade, chief engineer, bridges, was unavailable for comment.

