Mumbai: BMC's part of Bal Thackeray bridge extension will be cable-stayed

mumbai

After MMRDA refused to take up work on the entire bridge, BMC appointed a consultant who suggested the alternative

The bridge will run alongside the Metro line at some places. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Work on the Bal Thackeray flyover extension on the east side, that has been incomplete for the past five years, will finally be taken up by the BMC who will build it as a cable-stayed bridge over the Jaycoach flyover (Jogeshwari East). When MMRDA refused to build the entire extension, the civic body had hired a consultant in May this year, who suggested that a cable-stayed bridge was the best option to complete the project as it would cause the least disruption to commuters. This portion of the extension work is estimated to cost BMC over Rs 260 crore.

The pending extension work had run into controversy over who would construct it as the MMRDA's Metro Line VI (Swami Samarth Nagar to Kanjurmarg) alignment was the same as that of the flyover. However, after the two agencies bickered for a year over who would carry out the construction, it was decided that BMC would work on the approach roads to the flyover along with portions where the bridge and Metro VI line do not meet. Portions where the two infra projects merge would be completed by MMRDA. mid-day had reported in May about BMC's deciding to complete the job as MMRDA had refused to do so.

Also Read: Bal Thackeray memorial site to get 362sqm more

The design of the bridge and Metro line is such that at various places the bridge and Metro will be constructed on the same pillar but at different levels, and at a few places, the bridge will run parallel to the Metro. Civic sources said they were drafting tenders to start the work, which once completed will connect to Poonam Nagar in Jogeshwari East near Trauma Care hospital. The design and estimation report was submitted by the consultants recently to the BMC where the bridge would be cable-stayed for about 100 metres over the WEH. BMC will have to pay MMRDA for constructing the bridge on the same pillar, the amount for which is yet to be estimated by MMRDA.

The only other cable-stayed bridge in the city is the Bandra Worli sea link. The BMC officials said it would give a panoramic view of the area once completed. A civic official on condition of anonymity said, "This bridge is adding to the cost of the project, but the consultants have said it is the only option." mid-day tried to reach Sanjay Darade, chief engineer, bridges, but he remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC takes action against illegal shops near Crawford Market

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates