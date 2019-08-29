Mumbai: BMC takes action against illegal shops near Crawford Market

mumbai

The illegal shops which have been selling toys and cheap electronic items for a long time were demolished by the BMC officials today

On Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took up a major demolition drive near Crawford Market. Along with the support of the local police, a team of 60 civic officials carried out the demolition drive of around 50 illegal shops behind Manish Market.



BMC officials carrying out the demolition drive at Crawford market

Civic officials from ward A said that the shops have been posing a huge problem for the passing vehicles for a long time. "There is heavy traffic on the Saboo Siddik Road near Musafirkhana and these shops have been blocking the access to the entire width of the road," said a BMC official from the ward A.



BMC officials clear up the road as officials carry out a demolition drive against illegal shops at Crawford market

The official also added that these illegal shops have been selling toys and cheap electronic items for a long time. The civic official has been planning to take action against them for some time now. The demolition action went on for several hours on Thursday.

