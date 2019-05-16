BMC official among 15 held in raid at dance bar

crime

The action was taken under different IPC sections and the Maharashtra Hotels Establishment Act

Representational image

At least 15 persons, including a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), were arrested following a raid on a dance bar in Colaba at South Mumbai early on Wednesday, police said.

The raid was conducted at the Platinum Bar and Restaurant by a special team of additional commissioner of police South region, comprising local police around 12.30 am, an official said.

"During the raid, police arrested nine members of the hotel management staff and six customers, which includes an officer rank of deputy municipal commissioner," he said. A businessman, a government official and some high profile persons were among those arrested, he said, adding that the female staff of the bar was let off.

The action was taken under different IPC sections and the Maharashtra Hotels Establishment Act, he said. All the accused were produced before the court, which released them on bail, he said.

Recently, the Senior Inspector of the Gamdevi police station was suspended for not taking appropriate action against illegal activity at a dance bar. The senior inspector was identified as Gokul Singh Patil, has been suspended by his senior officers. The police found over 51 persons including a cashier, manager, supervisor and 9 stewards along with a waiter besides 8 bargirls who were present in the bar.

Prior to this, two cops were suspended after a bar raid in their jurisdiction.

Sub-inspector Kalyan Narayan Ghadge and Police Naik Dattatray Narayanrao Ambore, part of beat chowky - 3, of the MIDC police station were suspended by senior officers after a departmental inquiry found them guilty. Ghadge and Ambore were assigned to keep a watch on the illegal activities at certain establishments in the area. However, they failed to report the illegal activities at Saroj Palace bar located in Andheri.

Secondly, constable Vishwanath Sasve since he was posted at beat number 1 of Tardeo police station was suspended after eight girls were found being intimidated by some men who were allegedly making obscene gestures at them.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies