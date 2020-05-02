BMC orders 100% attendance, says need more manpower

Revising its attendance circular, the BMC has asked all its employees and medical staff at civic hospitals to report to work. However, it has made an exception for a section of employees – aged 55 years and above with existing ailments, like diabetes, hypertension, kidney problems, etc, and do not hold senior positions. They have been exempted from coming to work for a month.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued the new circular on Thursday, April 30. According to the circular, the civic employees, doctors and medical staffers, who hold senior positions and are aged above 55 with existing ailments, will have to join work. However, they will either be given work from home or office, and will be assigned tasks that do not involve interaction with COVID-19 patients, stated the BMC.

Around 60 per cent of the civic staff in the age group of 55 and above hold senior positions in their respective fields.

The civic body had earlier issued an order for a 50 per cent attendance, which has now been revised in view of the increasing novel Coronavirus cases, said the civic officials. They added that the BMC needs full manpower to prevent the further spread of the virus. Full attendance is needed to increase strength in Ward offices for contact tracing, management of quarantine centre, Containment Zones and COVID Care Centres, and upgrading of municipal hospitals with extra beds and oxygen. Besides, employees are also needed for desilting and pre-monsoon work.

The BMC has also sought monthly report on the employees' assignment from concerned departments. If any employee misses work, the BMC will take appropriate action, it added. Additionally, workers with disability will be allowed to work from home, stated the circular. A daily remuneration of Rs 300 will be given to those working on ground.

"The new circular is superseding the earlier ones, and has now made it mandatory for the employees to be present for work, as now, a larger manpower is needed with the increasing number of cases in the city," a civic official said.

