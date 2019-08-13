BMC proposes ALMs to be roped in for waste management

mumbai

Civic chief directs that ALMs be roped in to monitor societies who claim rebate for processing waste, points to staff shortage

The BMC has been facing a tough time dealing with the city's garbage and overflowing dumping yards

Residential societies looking to avail rebate on property taxes in exchange for segregating or processing their waste will be monitored by the local Advance Locality Management (ALM) groups. Civic chief Praveen Pardeshi, while citing staff shortage, said that ALMs can help ensure that residents continue to manage their solid waste after receiving rebates.

"We have given incentives to residential societies and we need to ensure that they don't stop after getting the rebate. The ALMs can help monitor compliance. A circular will be issued soon," he said adding that the BMC did not have enough staff for it.

According to the Solid Waste Management Department's proposal, residential societies can get a refund of one per cent for segregating their garbage and three per cent for giving their dry waste to a local recycling vendor. Societies that compost their waste would get a refund of six per cent and those who process their own dry waste will get seven per cent.

'BMC must monitor too'

Civic officials in H West ward have long been urging societies to segregate and compost their wet waste. Anandini Thakoor, member of the Khar residents association, welcomed the move and added that with the help of local corporator Alka Kelkar, they have been distributing large bins to societies to encourage them to segregate waste. "Many ALM members would be happy to participate in this cause," she said. Thakoor added that ALM members know the local area better than civic officials and can keep an eye on societies.

Nikhil Desai, member of the Matunga ALM and civic activist said that along with ALM members, the BMC will also have to be proactive in ensuring compliance. "Apart from monitoring societies, ALMs will also have to focus on other relevant issues. When pointed out, BMC should fine the people responsible. Only then can we make some real change," he said.

'Need a system'

While some ALM members welcomed the move, Rajkumar Sharma, president of ALMANAC, the federation of ALMs in Chembur, pointed out that a system will need to be worked out first. "There are a few active ALM members while others are office-goers. It will thus be difficult to monitor so many buildings on a regular basis. If the BMC authorises certain ALM members, then they can walk into a society for random checks," he said, adding that the junior officers can make a difference by not allowing garbage compactors from visiting societies that apply for a rebate.

