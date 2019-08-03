BMC 'rescues' CAG from watery situation

mumbai-rains

Sends 10 NDRF personnel to rescue 15 women staff stranded in flooded resort

The Kalyan resort before floods

Despite being at the receiving end of the Comptroller and Auditor General's criticism, the BMC came to the rescue of its employees who were stuck in a flooded resort near Ulhas river last week. A group of 15 women employees of CAG, Mumbai, had gone to River Winds Resort in Kalyan on July 26 for the weekend. They got stuck when heavy rain on July 27 flooded it. Principal accountant general of CAG, Y N Thakare, then asked one of the women to call BMC's disaster cell for help. The cell mobilised 10 of the 90 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) men, who were rescuing passengers of the Mahalaxmi Express nearby.



The Kalyan Resort after floods

Thakare conveyed his gratitude to the BMC commissioner and Disaster Management chief officer Mahesh Narvekar through a letter.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates