BMC run hospitals perform the highest number of abortions in Maharashtra

The civic body is followed by Pune's twin city Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

On an average, every day, around 530 women in Maharashtra undergo medical termination of pregnancy, in which those under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) top other municipal corporations. The BMC is followed by Pune's twin city Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), while Pune (PMC) ranks third.

The report prepared by the Maharashtra State Family Welfare Department of Health on the subject, mentions that women prefer private hospitals. The report also said no abortion has been mentioned in Malegaon and Nanded for more than two years. As per statistics mentioned in Maharashtra, for four years from 2014 to 2018 (upto February) a total of 7,00,764 abortions took place, of which municipal corporations registered 3,41,009 abortions.

Dr Nandakumar Deshmukh assistant director of Maharashtra State Family Welfare Bureau said, "Abortion in certain conditions is a woman's right and we are trying to give the best treatment as per the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971 (MTP) and Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, 1994(PCPNDT). We want women to approach government and recognised centres but they prefer private hospitals."

Dr A L Sharada said, "Medical abortions are safe if undertaken under the guidance of a registered medical practitioner and if the pills are acquired from an authorised pharmacist." Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive Health officer at BMC said, "In our municipal corporation abortions numbers are bound to be high considering migration and those from adjacent districts coming to our hospitals for treatment."

1,38,587

Total reported cases of abortions in 2016-17 in the state (upto February)

530

Number of women on average who undergo abortion every day in Maharashtra

Also read: Mumbai: Woman delivers baby boy after Sion hospital's botched abortion

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates