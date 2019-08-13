BMC sends teams for post-flood relief operations in Sangli

mumbai

Teams from solid waste management, sewerage operations, insecticide department and fire brigade left for Sangli over

Five teams of the SWM started the journey on Monday afternoon and some more might leave soon

After the BMC's health team reached Kolhapur, it has now lent a helping hand to Sangli's flood-affected people by sending some teams for post-flood clean-up. Labourers and officers of the Solid Waste Management (SWD), sewerage operations, insecticide department and even fire brigade with all the necessary material and vehicles have left for Sangli on Sunday night. A few more teams will leave soon too. Around a thousand people have so far reached the region for help.

After instructions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi is himself stationed in Sangli and supervised relief operation in the flood-affected areas. Pardeshi was the collector of Latur in 1993 when one of the highest intensity earthquakes hit the area. He had directed BMC's additional commissioner last week to send a relief team at the earliest. The message went to all officers by Sunday evening and the sewerage team had left by Sunday night for Sangli. Five teams of the SWM started the journey on Monday afternoon. "As per directions, 15 labourers from each ward (total 24 wards) will be supervised by a junior overseer. Around 11 buses with all 325 workers and officers left for Sangli," said Ashok Khaire, deputy municipal commissioner of SWD. He added, "We will assess the situation and take a call about the men and machinery requirement. If possible we will also divert them to Kolhapur." The BMC has CNG dumpers which won't work in rural areas, so the BMC has requested the contractor to provide diesel-operated dumpers.

Around 40 deaths have been reported from Sangli and Kolhapur due to the heavy rain and flood in the last couple of weeks. While the floodwaters have receded, the area is full of garbage which can lead to public health issues. The state government and local bodies are helping in food and drinking water while the BMC teams are taking care of the cleaning operation.

Sangli response team includes

Insecticide officer: with fogging machines and 2,500 litres of various insecticides (concentrated) liquids, diesel and petrol for immediate fogging operation.

From solid waste management: 325 labourers and officers with 7 JCBs, 8 dumpers, and other items used for sweeping and cleaning.

Sewerage operation: Two recycler vehicles.

Mumbai Fire Brigade: Four quick response vehicles

40

No. of deaths reported from Sangli and Kolhapur so far

