BMC statistics show that 12 lives have been lost every month in 2017

After including the Kamala Mills fire, the death toll stands at 39 and the number of injured at 194. The report in the Sakinaka fire isn't even out yet, and the civic body has already gotten busy in another inquiry



The stampede at Elphinstone Road station resulted in a series of measures being announced. File pic

This year might just get the title of the 'year of serious disasters' - on an average, 12 lives have been lost every month. Sure, this is the last thing you want to read when you are all set to ring in the New Year, but it had to be written, especially in the light of Friday's fire. As per figures taken from BMC's disaster management cell, 133 lives have been lost in various disasters in 2017.

This year has seen 61 major fire incidents in the city, excluding the Kamala Mills tragedy, with a total of 25 lives lost and 180 injured. After including the Kamala Mills fire, the death toll stands at 39 and the number of injured at 194. The report in the Sakinaka fire isn't even out yet, and the civic body has already gotten busy in another inquiry. One of the biggest tragedies of the year was the Elphinstone stampede that killed 23.

The flooding the city witnessed on August 29 saw renowned gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amarapurkar falling to his death in an open manhole. There were about 375 incidents reported of slab collapses, house collapses and building collapses this year, which killed 62 and injured 94.

Around 2,703 instances of tree fall were reported this year, in which six people died. And in a freak incident of pipeline burst in July, two children died. BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said, "This year has been bad in terms of lives lost. We will ensure that we carry out thorough inspections to avoid problems in the future."

Fatal numbers

33 dead in Bhendi Bazar collapse

23 dead in Elphinstone stampede

8 dead in Ghatkopar collapse

12 dead in Sakinaka fire

6 dead in Juhu fire

