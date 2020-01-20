BMC to fill eight missing links on Mumbai's road map

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to construct eight of the total 70 missing road links across the city on priority, which could mean huge relief to the city's maddening traffic. While the civic body intends on bridging most of the gaps by constructing flyovers, roads, too, will come up at some places.

The first eight include the Mahim-Sion

To start off with, the BMC has already completed the total station survey (a study of the areas where the links will come up) and soon work will start on the design of the roads. The civic body had appointed consultants to prepare the CMP in 2014, and after spending R7.9 crore they submitted the report in 2016. The CMP report suggests a review of the transport system and an action plan that needs to be executed by various government agencies phase wise — short-term (2016-2019), medium-term (2020-2024) and long-term (2025-2034).

GMLR-Fatak Bridge links

While BMC officials said that the authorities concerned started work on the road-widening and traffic-signalling projects (mentioned in the CMP) in 2017, implementation of the missing links got delayed. However, they have already appointed a consultant to conduct a survey and draft an action plan. The BMC is yet to ascertain the amount of land that needs to be acquired for development of the missing links and the encroachments to be removed in the process.

Hans Bhugra Marg-Barat Nagar Road link in H East ward

Officials of 24 administrative wards have been instructed to prepare an inventory for better and faster implementation of the missing links project. Civic sources said that work would start at places where there is no problem of encroachments and the eight links that have been chosen have the least of the issues. The sources further said that the upcoming civic budget would have a mention of the eight links.

Pipeline Road-Khar Station link in H East ward

According to BMC officials, of the first eight, work on the Mulund Colony Road-Motinagar Road link would start soon, as the additional municipal commissioner had sanctioned the Road Line (mapping of road under the MMC Act) for it. Also, public notices had been forwarded to T ward for suggestions and objections, said Road and Traffic department officials. Whereas, the Road Line proposal for the other seven were being prepared.

G R Varaskar Marg-Western Express Highway link in H West ward

While chief engineer of Roads and Traffic department, Sanjay Darade, was not available for comment, another official from the same department said, "These eight roads have been taken up on priority and the total station survey has been completed. Now we will prepare the Road Line and then move towards land acquisition and removal of encroachments to implement the plan."

P Godrej Marg-Vikhroli Station-Vasantdada Patil Marg link in N ward

Strengthening city's transport network

Ahilyabai Holkar Marg-Lotus Colony Road link in M East ward

The study for the comprehensive mobility plan was conducted by dividing Mumbai into 577 traffic zones. The consultants also conducted various surveys, including household, transport patterns and traffic delays at major areas. The study also gives an estimate of the city's population growth, which will reach 13.9 million in 2034, of which about 8 million would belong to the employed class and use the transport system daily. The study has suggested an action plan to be undertaken by various stakeholders to strengthen the transport network, which includes the mention of an integrated fare structure, common ticketing system, development of missing links and road-widening projects.



Mulund Colony Road-Motinagar Road link in T ward

To boost Mumbai's connectivity

2014

The year the BMC appointed consultants to prepare the comprehensive mobility plan

Rs 7.9cr

Total amount spent on preparing the plan for the missing links

