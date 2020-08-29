BMC to withdraw remaining 10 per cent water cut from today

With the total water stock reaching 95 per cent, the BMC has withdrawn the balance 10 per cent water cut from August 29. The corporation had imposed 20 per cent water cut from August 5 when the total water stock was just a mere 37 per cent. Of this, 10 per cent was withdrawn from August 21, when the stock reached 85 per cent.



The active monsoon has brought much relief as the stock increased from 37 per cent to 95 per cent within 23 days. This is probably the shortest water cut duration for the city. In 2014, the corporation had imposed a 20 per cent water cut in July and restored water supply in September.

The total storage capacity of all the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres and as on Friday, there was 13.77 lakh million litres of stock. In 2019, the stock was 13.95 lakh million litres while in 2018, 13.73 lakh million litres of stock available on the same date.

