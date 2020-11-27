BMC wants your ideas on making Mumbai cleaner

After failing last year to get a certification of an 'Open Defecation Free' city, the BMC has now applied for it again this year. While doing so, the civic corporation expects the participation of citizens as it has invited suggestions and objections for making the city cleaner.

To facilitate this, the civic body has been constructing toilet seats to ensure public toilets are easily available. However, there has been a delay in the construction of the toilet seats as the BMC had proposed construction of 22,774 toilets seats in 1,168 community toilets within its limits, of which it has only managed to construct 2,820 in 139 community toilets so far.

Also, construction of 13,998 toilet seats in 577 community toilets is in progress. The BMC further wants suggestions from citizens for what more can be done by the civic body to achieve the tag of an open defecation free city. The last date for sending in your opinion is December 14, 2020, and can be sent through email on greenmumbai.report@gmail.com

