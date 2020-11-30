BMC will give out free masks, after charging Rs 200 penalty from COVID-19 rules violators

After receiving major flack for its massive action against those not wearing masks, the BMC has now come up with the idea of handing out free masks. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed maximum action against citizens found not wearing masks. The corporation initiated significant action in September after reducing the fine amount from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200. Now, it has decided to provide free masks to violators in addition to the fines.

The corporation has collected Rs 10.07 crore in fines imposed on 4.85 lakh citizens over the past few months. "The best way to prevent COVID-19 is for citizens to wear masks. Sometimes, after the fine, the citizens go on without masks. So, in order to fulfil the basic objective of using a mask, it will be provided free of cost," said an official. That a free mask has been provided will also be mentioned in the relevant penalty receipt.



BMC officials fine mask-less citizens during a drive on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The corporation has formed teams which include supervisors, junior supervisors, mukadams, nuisance detectives as well as other officers. They have been given the power to take action against unmasked citizens and impose fines. Clean-up marshals have also been appointed.

Rs 200

Current fine amount for not wearing a mask

