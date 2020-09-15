BMC's panning by public not unwarranted

The BMC has scored an own goal in more ways than one, by demolishing actress Kangana Ranaut's workplace. The civic authorities have of course been panned over the timing and the Shiv Sena has been called out for the revenge attack, whatever one's side in this controversy.

What has the BMC hopping now, besides the backlash and the obvious questions, is the fact that the city is asking why the civic body does not show the same alacrity in all kinds of illegal constructions, extensions, and usurping of public property as it did in this case.

The questions that every single activist and even ordinary citizen is asking is, what about this or that structure?

It is not only illegal structures or extensions that are being pointed out. Mumbaikars are also asking about genuine problems, like debris from collapsed or demolished buildings lying in the same place for days if not months. Buildings that have partially collapsed still have some portion dangling precariously, proving a huge danger to those walking below or even living next to the building.

What about looking at that first, ask locals. In fact, this action has resulted in a massive number of people calling out the civic body on slow progress or no progress on so many pressing issues, and speed on the Ranaut workplace, even though one may not be in full agreement with Ranaut. That does not come into the picture at all.

It is also obvious that the BMC cannot answer these questions, or it would have done so by now.

Yet, it is an opportune time for officials to look inwards, acknowledge that all those raising these questions have a point, Sushant Singh Rajput controversy or not, and seriously look at the track record when it comes to this subject.

