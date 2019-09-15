Boat capsizes in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh, 11 dead

A tourist boat which was carrying 61 persons on board capsized in the Godavari River near Devipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 11 people lost their lives, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for bereaved families.

As per an official statement, Reddy has directed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on a war-footing. He has also ordered the ministers in the district to supervise the rescue works.

District officials have been directed to suspend all the boating services in the region immediately and check for the license of the boats. The Chief Minister has also been asked for a complete report on the incident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies