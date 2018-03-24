Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem are bonding over on this thing!

Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem have bonded over food and fitness on the set of Race 3 in UAE

Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem have bonded over food and fitness on the set of Race 3 in UAE. When not shooting, they have been doing the touristy stuff, including visiting the towering Burj Khalifa in Dubai. That's when they are not tucking into hummus, falafel and shawarma.

Meanwhile, over the week the cast is unveiling the posters of the characters generating excitement amongst the audience. While Salman Khan's first look was revealed on Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah followed after.

Race 3 will be taking the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates