Bobby Deol does a Tony Montana in The Rise And Fall Of Bambai

Bobby Deol turns to role played by Al Pacino in Scarface for his next with Sanjay Dutt, tentatively titled The Rise And Fall Of Bambai

Sanjay Dutt and Bobby Deol

Set to play brother to a gangster in his next, Bobby Deol, we hear, is turning to American film Scarface's Tony Montana — made popular by Al Pacino — for inspiration. Deol, who plays the sibling of the character essayed by Sanjay Dutt, is set to pull off a sinister part after several years.

A source from the creative team of the film, tentatively titled The Rise And Fall Of Bambai, tells mid-day, "Bobby's role is dark and challenging. He has never done a movie based on the underworld before. [Deol and Dutt were active] in the '90s, which makes this selection apt since the film is based across 1930 to 1990. Bobby's role is like Tony Montana's in Scarface. He will be seen as the wild brother of a powerful don, a psycho who kills, and then [reasons]. There is no justification to his evil deeds."



Al Pacino in Scarface

Deol, the source adds, was initially apprehensive of pulling off the part, but was equally excited to be part of the film. A source from the trade circuit reveals that while Dutt and Deol have been roped in to play the main characters, Aayush Sharma has been approached for the part of the youngest gangster. Sharma confirms the news to mid-day, adding, "Nothing has been finalised yet. I will meet the team this week again to discuss the film."

Being produced by Shaira Khan, Arjun N Kapoor and Prernaa Arora, the film sees Khan's nephew Adnan Shaikh slipping into the director's chair. Even though it was suggested that the film was based on don Karim Lala, Khan says, "The film is not based on any real-life figure. It is a fictionalised story, a retro saga that puts the spotlight on the rise of Mumbai's underworld. However, some true incidents have been referenced for inspiration."



Co-producers Shaira Khan and Arjun N Kapoor

Co-producer Kapoor adds, "I'm excited to dabble in a different genre. Ahmed [Khan, under who Adnan Shaikh worked as an assistant for several years] is guiding us on the project."

