Bobby Deol: My brother didn't shoot for his own movies for a whole year while supervising Barsaat

It was October 6, 1995, when Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna made their Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat. It turned out to be one of the biggest hits of that year and the industry saw two rising sensations. Deol, who has now completed 25 years in the industry, talks about shooting for the film and how his brother Sunny Deol went the extra mile for the film.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he stated, "I first started the film with Shekhar Kapur as director and we shot the film for 27 days. Strangely, I remember my first shot with Shekhar, but not the first day with Raj (Rajkumar) Santoshi, who took over as director later. I guess because that was my first day of shoot ever and that's bound to be special."

He continued, "I still remember the days I was preparing to be an actor. I would go for horseriding, I would learn bike stunts on the beach, I went for dance and fight classes, I did a two-and-a-half month acting course with Mr (Roshan) Taneja.... When I was working with Shekhar, every third month the script would change! In one I was a drummer and so I had to learn how to play drums."

He then went on to talk about how his character of Badal came about and how Sunny Deol didn't shoot for his own films to shape this one correctly. He revealed, "When they would hand me a new script, I would start working on it earnestly and forget the frustrations of the earlier ones being scrapped. Eventually, the script had to be made in a way where the boy (Badal) had to be larger than life... he had to do action, a little bit of comedy, everything. It was like making a complete showcase of Dharmendra's son."

He added, "My brother (Sunny Deol) took over the reins from dad because they decided that what dad had done for him, he wanted to do for his younger brother. It's a tough job to get everything organised on a film, and my brother didn't shoot for his own movies for a whole year while supervising Barsaat, that's how involved he was."

And today, on October 19, Sunny Deol celebrates his birthday and this is what Bobby Deol had to say about him on his Instagram account:

The two Deols shared the screen space for the first time in Dillagi in 1999 and have also done films like Apne, Heroes, the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, and Poster Boys.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: 25 Years Of Barsaat: Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi Walk Down The Memory Lane

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news