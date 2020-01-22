Bobby Deol opens up on son Aryaman and nephew Karan Deol like never before!

Bollywood is an industry that is filled with ups and downs, things never go as planned, and the same thing happened with Bobby Deol. He had a staggering debut with Barsaat in 1995 and this was further followed by the success of films like Gupt and Soldier. However, his career faced multiple hurdles and there came a time when offers began to dry up.

He made a comeback of sorts with the success of Race 3 and Housefull 4 and is now back in action and doing two projects- Netflix's Class Of 83, and Prakash Jha's web-series on Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. And talking to Mumbai Mirror about his elder son, Aryaman, who's studying in the U.S., he said, "It's been a couple of months since we met. Since he has no holiday coming up, I am travelling on my work-break to catch up with him."

The question about him joining Bollywood was inevitable, and Deol answered it. "Right now he is focused on his studies and completing his education. Today's generation has its priorities right. Later, if and when he decides to make a career in the movies, we will support and guide him appropriately," said the actor.

His nephew, Karan Deol, also made his Bollywood debut last year with Sunny Deol's directorial, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which failed to live up to the expectations of the audiences. To this, the Gupt actor said, "I can't speak for my brother or my nephew. Karan is a hard-working guy and I'm sure things will work out for him."

Well, as we said, anything can happen in Bollywood where one day can change your destiny forever.

