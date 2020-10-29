Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey-starrer Love Hostel to go on floors in early 2021

Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world in search of their fairytale ending. This is a tale of survival in the game of power, money and principles with mayhem and bloodshed.

A gripping crime-thriller, Love Hostel is written and will be directed by Shanker Raman, a National award-winning cinematographer who previously directed the acclaimed film Gurgaon.

Shankar shared, "I have always been interested in questions of the hearts and minds. And I would say this, no matter what the question, violence is not the answer. I am happy to have found the perfect partners in Vikrant and Sanya and the formidable Bobby Deol. Love Hostel as a film not only questions what our society has become but also the paths we take to solve our problems."

The film marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after the critically-acclaimed Kaamyaab, which released earlier this year.

Love Hostel will be produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, and the film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

The movie is slated to go on floors early next year and will release in the same year.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news