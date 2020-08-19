Bobby Deol: Started pitying myself when I had no work and relied on alcohol

Bobby Deol has had a topsy-turvy journey in the Hindi Film industry. He started with a bang with Barsaat in 1995 and went on to do successful films like Gupt, Soldier, Ajnabee, and Humraaz. There came a slump in his career in the latter half of the 2000s when his films began to see critical panning and commercial failure.

In 2013, after the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, he didn't see any release till 2017 and it was only after 2018 that he was back in action with films like Race 3, Housefull 4, and now gears up for Class of 83 and Aashram. In these tough times, what exactly went through his mind and how he dealt with this time, he revealed all in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama.

First talking about the Hindi film industry, Deol stated, "There's no such thing as backing in the industry. Just because my family is from the industry does not mean they have backed me when it comes to work. If that was the case, I would have starred in big films all along. Of course I am very blessed to be Dharmendra's son, but I only worked with him in the first film, after that, all the offers that I received or all the films that I did were on the basis of my performances."

He added, "Every actor sees a bad phase; every actor has to struggle every day. Even if you ask Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Akshay Kumar, they are also struggling on a daily basis to get the kind of work that they do. This struggle of ours is never ending."

He then went on to talk about the time when he was at home and not working. Deol revealed, "When you pity yourself, you will start cursing the world around you. That is what happened with me for two-three years. I started pitying myself and though that no one wants to work with me so I relied on alcohol. I started numbing myself and then one day I realised where I was wrong when I saw it in my kids' eyes that our father stays home all day long."

He continued, "I saw the same emotion in my mother and wife's eyes too, so something in me changed and I realized that if I want to move forward, I cannot wait for someone else to do it, I will have to walk myself. That is when I started working on myself and I have been so busy in the last two-three years."

He also said his friendship with Shah Rukh Khan is not the reason why he has been cast in Class of 83. "I'm doing a film with Shah Rukh's banner not because we are friends, but because I proved my worth as an actor and someone who is eligible for this role. He must have seen my experience and my work before giving me this role and thinking that this actor can do this role. OTT platform has changed the idea of performances entirely, no one considers backing in OTT, it's solely based on the merit of an actor. So I'm very lucky and thankful to God that I am getting to do this again and I will never quit in my life," Deol stated.

