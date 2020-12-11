Bobby Mohanty appointed as new Honorary Consul of Maldives in Mumbai

Technocrat, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Bobby Mohanty has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Maldives (based in Mumbai). He has earned the distinction of being the first person from Odisha to be bestowed with this prestigious position.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has recognised the appointment of Mohanty in the letter dated December 3, 2020, and the same will be published in Part 1 Section 1 of the Gazette of India. Mohanty's tenure as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Maldives is valid till November 14, 2023.

Mohanty's appointment is significant considering the fact that India and Maldives' relationship has been on the upswing for the last two years after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India aspires to work closely for the realization of Maldives' developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health-hygiene, connectivity, disaster management, and human resources.

Maldives has been the biggest beneficiary of the Indian government's COVID-19 relief. In order to assist Maldives in its economic recovery, India has provided financial assistance of US 250 million dollars to the country in September 2020.

Multi-facetted personality Mohanty will strive to enhance trade, investment, and diplomatic ties between the two countries in several key areas. Mohanty's family consists of wife Sanghamitra Mohanty, son Barenyam and daughter Bhuvashwa.

Speaking about his appointment, Mohanty said, "I shall leverage my appointment to usher in a new era of cooperation between India and the Maldives. India has appreciated the government of Maldives' 'India First' foreign policy and reciprocated the same in full measure by its 'Neighbourhood First' policy in which the Maldives enjoys a very special and central place. I shall leverage my influence to foster bilateral ties and investment in areas such as core infrastructure, travel and tourism, maritime/marine, medical tourism, education, healthcare, defence, technology and emerging businesses. As the Maldives 'reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific' initiative undertaken by the US, this paves the way for the Maldives to emerge as an international hub for emerging businesses in the region. I shall also strive to be the bridge to enhance business and social ties between Delhi, Mumbai, Odisha and the Maldives."

India is Maldives' 4th largest trade partner after UAE, China and Singapore. Indian imports from the Maldives primarily comprise scrap metals while Indian exports to the Maldives include a variety of engineering and industrial products like drugs and medicines radar apparatus, rock boulders, aggregates, cement and agriculture products like rice, spices, fruits, vegetables and poultry products etc.

Indians are the second-largest expatriate community in the Maldives. To boost trade and investment, an 18 member CII CEO delegation visited Male in August 2020 to meet their Maldivian counterparts and concerned ministers in order to explore business avenues.

Mohanty, who has a Master's degree in Science & Technology, is an alumnus of IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. He has been involved in Philanthropy and Social Activities with his own hard-earned resources through the Bobby Mohanty Foundation Trust since 2004. He has also been the chairman-promoter of four private limited profit-making tax compliant companies with Zero Liabilities having offices in Mumbai and abroad.

Mohanty's company TechEngg Project Services & Equipment (India) Pvt. Ltd. is into consulting, trading and marketing in heavy engineering equipment, spares and services. It is also into the supply of equipment and services in the field of power, heavy engineering, mining and metals from different parts of the globe. Besides, he is also an investor in start-ups and cutting-edge technologies in India, Indonesia and Singapore.

Mohanty started his career with the Steel Authority of India Limited and De Beers Group. He has been the Joint Secretary, Students Union, Ravenshaw College and the Leader, Post Graduate Group, Applied Geology and Geophysics IIT, Dhanbad. He has recognised experience and expertise in private sector Mining Labour Management & Laws; and International Industrial techno commercial rules and strategy-trade. He has wide influence and contacts across the political & industrial spectrum of Odisha, India and abroad. He is a Member of India International Centre, New Delhi; Cuttack Club, Cuttack, Orissa; and Member of the OCA Club, Cuttack, Orissa.

