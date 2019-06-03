Body of 2-year-old girl found in garbage dump; 1 person arrested

crime

"Body of a two-year-old girl was found early morning today. A case of kidnapping was registered with the police on May 31," said Akash Kulhary, SSP Aligarh

Representational picture

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): Dead body of a two-year-old girl, who was missing since last few days, was found from a garbage dump in Tappal area in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Sunday, police said.

In this connection, the police have arrested one person.

"We can only say anything after seeing the post-mortem report. A man has been arrested in connection with the case," he added. Further investigation in the case is currently on.

