Body talk! Karan Singh Grover flaunts his abs on Instagram

Karan Singh Grover is shooting for the second season of his television show, Qubool Hai, in Serbia. The freezing cold and the hectic shooting schedule has not stopped him from hitting the gym with a vengeance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

The fitness fanatic put his abs and V-shaped body on display in his latest Instagram post. "Now be lightning," he wrote. The lightning seems to have struck fans. One of them replied, "OMG! Adonis. You proved this again that Adonis is here living with us." Wife Bipasha Basu exclaimed, "Hottie." She is not accompanying him for the schedule and is holidaying with her folks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

On the work front, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series Dangerous, which marked her debut on the digital platform. Speaking about the same, in a media interaction, the Alone actress shared, "Karan [Singh Grover, husband] was signed on for Dangerous first. The makers wanted me to come on board, but I wasn't keen. I have always been clear that Karan and I should collaborate on a project only if we like the material individually as actors. But Vikram Bhatt [producer] and Bhushan coaxed me to read the script. As soon I read it, I realised it belonged to a genre that I thoroughly enjoy."

For the uninitiated, Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Ajnabee and went on to do films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Jism, Corporate, Omkara, Dhoom 2, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno, All The Best, Raaz 3, and Alone. In case you missed it, Grover also starred in Alone with Bipasha Basu and in the same year did Hate Story 3, which did very well at the box-office.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu relieves memories of last year's Durga Puja festivity

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news