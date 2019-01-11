Bogus vocational institutes get notices from Maharashtra state government

national

The Directorate of Vocation Education and Training (DVET) has served as many as 300 notices to branches of institutes such as Aptech, Arena Animation, NIIT and MAAC among others

Think twice before taking up vocational courses at private institutions in the state, because most of them have been found operating without permission or affiliation of the Maharashtra State Council of Vocational Training (MSCVT).

They have been asked to respond within 15 days and then take appropriate steps to come under the purview of MSCVT.

Government sources said Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and Directorate of Higher Education (DHE) have been tasked with initiating action against the unauthorised vocational training institutes, as they have been found to be fleecing students by offering courses at much higher fees.

DVET Director Anil Jadhav, said, "We want to bring the institutes under the purview of MSCVT, so that we can keep an account of the skilled manpower they produce. After the affiliation, certificates issued by these institutes will be recognised by the state and help students get jobs." Violators can be fined between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5lakh.

