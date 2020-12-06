Bold Legend may trick rivals

The feature event of Sunday's seven-race card, the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Cup, appears to be extremely intriguing on paper, with 13 runners in the fray, and six of them making their debut. However, there is a decent chance that the Pesi Shroff-trained Bold Legend, who made his debut at Mahalaxmi over the same mile trip, and caught the eye with a late run, may be able to trick his dozen rivals in the hands of Neeraj Rawal.

First race at 2 pm.

Selections:

A Geddis Plate (Class V; 1400m)

Blazing Bay 1, So Splendid 2, Principessa 3.

Snow Dew Plate - Div II (4y&o, class III; 1000m)

Highland Lass 1, Turmeric Tower 2, Sea Quest 3.

Free Radical Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Menilly 1, World Is One 2, Speed Air 3.

Democraticus Plate (Class III; 1400m)

Barack 1, Gallantry 2, Maktoum 3.

Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1600m)

Bold Legend 1, Wind Whistler 2, Streek 3.

Snow Dew Plate - Div I (4y&o, class III; 1000m)

Hidden Gold 1, Storm Breaker 2, Wild Fire 3.

White Metal Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

Circle Of Love 1, Live By Night 2, White River 3,

Recommendations

Best bet: Hidden Gold (6-2)

Upset: Sir Ramon (1-7)

Today's pools

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: I - 1,2,3; II - 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

