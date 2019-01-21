Bolivian bus plunges into ravine, killing 13, injuring 26

international

Deadly bus crashes are common in Bolivia's highlands where narrow highways often wind next to steep precipices

Representational picture

La Paz: Bolivian authorities say a bus rolled over on a mountain road in the southern part of the Andean country, then tumbled 100 meters (330 feet) into a ravine, killing at least 13 people and injuring 26 more.

Local media said four of the dead were part of a soccer delegation from Argentina that was in Bolivia to participate in a festival in the Sucre region. Police said Sunday's crash happened in Cieneguillas, a town in the Tarija region south of La Paz.

The accident came a day after a highway accident in another part of southern Bolivia in which two buses collided head-on, killing at least 22 people and injuring 37.

Deadly bus crashes are common in Bolivia's highlands where narrow highways often wind next to steep precipices.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever