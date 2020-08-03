Bollywood besties! That's what friends are for

On Sunday, Bollywood celebrated Friendship Day by posting messages for their dearest. Kajol's closest Bollywood buddies are Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Though Kads and KJo had a fall-out in 2016 after husband Ajay Devgn's Shivaay clashed with Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, they mended fences after the birth of KJo's twins, Yash and Roohi, in 2017. She also counts sister Tanishaa, producer Ryan Stephen and writer Niranjan Iyengar as her besties.

For Bipasha Basu, hubby Karan Singh Grover is her best friend. Bips calls him monkey and the two celebrated the day with some "scruffy cuddles." Ananya Panday's BFFs are her school buddies. "Worse comes to worst, my girls come first. Friendship Day with my OG," she captioned the picture.

Anushka Sharma shared a throwback photo of her childhood, in which she is seen giggling the most. Sharma got nostalgic and wrote, "You make a lot of friends in your life and each has an important part to play in it. Knowingly or unknowingly, they all leave an impression. Some continue to be in touch and some you think of fondly. Their memories inevitably bring a smile to your face." Being from an Army background, she has friends across the country.

