Bollywood biggies court trouble in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

On Wednesday, a criminal complaint was filed in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The complaint was filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. Rajput's father, KK Singh, and Kangana Ranaut, who came out with an angry statement after his death blaming his suicide on rampant nepotism and favouritism in the industry, have been named as witnesses.

Kapoor responded to the allegations in an Instagram post and said that she was 'beyond upset' with the conspiracy theories, which had no basis.

She wrote, "Thank you for the case for not casting sushi... when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be! Please let family and friends mourn in peace! Truth shall prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!" Kapoor had launched Rajput in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He was later cast in Pavitra Rishta, which is considered his breakthrough role.

