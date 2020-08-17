Bollywood celebrities pay condolences to Nishikant Kamat as the filmmaker passes away

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away today on August 17 as he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the last two years. A lot of Bollywood celebrities, on his unfortunate demise, paid condolences on social media and remembered the director.

One of the first ones was Ajay Devgn, who worked with him in the 2015 thriller Drishyam, taking to his Twitter account, this is what the actor had to say about the filmmaker:

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant ð — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh, who was directed by the man in his Marathi blockbuster Lai Bhaari, shared a picture with the filmmaker and wrote- "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace." (sic)

Yami Gautam also expressed her sorrows and sadness after knowing about his demise and this is what she wrote on Twitter:

Nishikant Kamat ðð» Really sad to hear about his untimely demise ðð» — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) August 17, 2020

Jaaved Jaaferi stated- "Another colleague and super talented filmmaker #NishkantKamath passes on. Worked with him on #FinalSolution..a genuine man and good human. RIP my friend." (sic)

Paresh Rawal, who delivered one of his career's strongest performances in his Mumbai Meri Jaan, also expressed his sorrows upon learning about the news and wrote:

One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai Meri Jaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) August 17, 2020

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram story and paid his condolences to the filmmaker, have a look right here:

And Anurag Kashyap wrote on his Twitter- "Nishi," followed by a broken heart.

Kamat was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad as he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years, as confirmed by AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. He suffered a relapse and was brought to the Gachibowli hospital on July 31, with jaundice and abdominal distention.

A statement from AIG Hospitals stated, "It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness."

Kamat successfully dabbled with both Hindi and Marathi Cinema and made films like Mumbai Meri Jaan, Force, Drishyam, Dombivali Fast, Lai Bhaari, Rocky Handsome, in which he also acted. He was also seen as an actor in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news