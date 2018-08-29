Bollywood celebs 'heartbroken' over sale of RK Studios

bollywood

RK Studios in Chembur, the sprawling landmark was built 70 years ago by veteran actor Raj Kapoor

R.K Studios. File Pic

The Kapoor family's decision to sell off the iconic R.K Studios set in Chembur, Mumbai has left Bollywood 'heartbroken'. The sprawling landmark was built 70 years ago by veteran actor Raj Kapoor. It was reported that the family has collectively decided to let go of the property.

Reacting to the same, veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who shot 'two important films there' said, "It's very heartbreaking since it's an iconic place." Another yesteryear actor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, opened up about the same and said, "I am sure there must have been some reason why they have decided to take this step. I cannot say if the decision is right or not since I am not at their position. I would just like to say that the places and studios with which numerous memories are attached should not be touched."

Paltan star Arjun Rampal said he felt lucky to have shot there multiple times. "It's up to the family to take the decision. It was an iconic studio, it still is, and I hope it remains," he added.

Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt, on the other hand, welcomed the Kapoor family's decision. "Change is a part of life. We should welcome it. Let the old go, let the new come," he noted. Many hit films including Barsaat, Awaara, Jagte Raho, Shree 420, Sangam, Bobby and Prem Rog were shot at the RK Studios. Last year in September, a massive fire broke out at the studio, leaving a part gutted.

In September last year, a major fire broke out on the sets of a dance reality show, leaving a section of the studio gutted. The Kapoor family has taken the tough decision of selling the two acres RK Studio 70 years after it was established as it was not economically viable to rebuild it after it was gutted down in a fire last year.

Also read: Kapoor family to sell iconic RK Studio, Kareena Kapoor Khan nostalgic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI