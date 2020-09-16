Bollywood extends support to Jaya Bachchan for speaking up against those slamming the industry

After Jaya Bachchan slammed those who were tarnishing the image of the film industry, several Bollywood folk extended support to her. Taapsee Pannu posted, "Hitting the nail on its head and how. Yet again a woman from the industry spoke up... respect."

For we have always stood by the initiatives, causes and awareness campaigns. It’s time for payback. Hitting the nail on its head and how ! ðð¼ yet again a woman from the industry spoke up ðð¼ #Respect https://t.co/CVz1cTlCNw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 15, 2020

Dia Mirza, too, tweeted, "Jayaji is absolutely right. So grateful that she spoke up for our industry. We are always committed to contribute towards social upliftment and social good. The industry has always helped governments. This vilification of our film industry is unjust and condemnable."

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote, "I send my greetings to Jayaji. This is what 'spine' looks like."

Sonam K Ahuja shared, "I want to be her when I grow up." Farhan Akhtar wrote on social media, "Respect. She has always stood up to be counted when it mattered." Richa Chadha and Genelia Deshmukh also praised Bachchan.

